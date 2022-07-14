COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Get Columbus Zoo and Zoombezi Bay discounts when you donate to NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack now through July 29.

With your donation to NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack, you can get a discount on admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay. Making a monetary contribution on NBC4i.com will get you a discount of $4 off regular price general admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium OR $6 off regular price general admission to Zoombezi Bay. This promotional discount is available each day from July 11 through 29.

Here’s how to receive your discount:

Look at your Stuff The Backpack donation receipt and identify the “codeword” Then go to www.ColumbusZoo.org and click on “tickets” and then “promotional code” Type in your “codeword” Choose which discounted Zoo or Zoombezi Bay tickets work for you!

*Zoo and Zoombezi Bay Terms and Conditions: Each ticket grants the guest admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Children under 3 are free and do not require a ticket. For each ticket sold, $1 will be added to the purchase price to support the Zoo’s conservation efforts in saving wildlife, including threatened and endangered species. By clicking checkout, I agree that all admission ticket sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges, admission tickets are only valid for the venue listed on the face of the ticket.