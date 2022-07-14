COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Get Columbus Zoo and Zoombezi Bay discounts when you donate to NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack now through July 29.
With your donation to NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack, you can get a discount on admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay. Making a monetary contribution on NBC4i.com will get you a discount of $4 off regular price general admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium OR $6 off regular price general admission to Zoombezi Bay. This promotional discount is available each day from July 11 through 29.
Here’s how to receive your discount:
- Look at your Stuff The Backpack donation receipt and identify the “codeword”
- Then go to www.ColumbusZoo.org and click on “tickets” and then “promotional code”
- Type in your “codeword”
- Choose which discounted Zoo or Zoombezi Bay tickets work for you!
*Zoo and Zoombezi Bay Terms and Conditions: Each ticket grants the guest admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Children under 3 are free and do not require a ticket. For each ticket sold, $1 will be added to the purchase price to support the Zoo’s conservation efforts in saving wildlife, including threatened and endangered species. By clicking checkout, I agree that all admission ticket sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges, admission tickets are only valid for the venue listed on the face of the ticket.