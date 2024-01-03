COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Stargazers are in for a treat this week, as the first meteor shower of 2024 is expected to peak between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

Known as the Quadrantids, the meteor shower will be active until Jan. 16, however, the shower’s peak will only last a few hours from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to NASA. Under perfect conditions, Quadrantids viewers can expect to see 60 to 200 meteors per hour.

To see the Quadrantids, the space science organization recommends finding an area away from city lights. It is also a good idea for watchers to dress for the weather, the overnight forecast calls for clouds, a few flurries and a low of 29. Spectators should look to the north-northeastern sky after midnight and high in the sky before dawn.

A meteor spotting tool map can detail how clear it will be at night. The tool allows users to enter a date range along with a location, to see the times with the best visibility of the shower.

Named after the former constellation Quadrans Muralis, the Quadrantids originate from an asteroid, specifically, the 2003 EHI asteroid, which takes 5.52 years to orbit the sun, NASA notes.

The next major meteor shower of 2024 is the Lyrids, on April 15-29.