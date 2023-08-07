COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Over 3,000 AEP customers, predominately in southeast Ohio, are experiencing power outages after Monday morning storms rolled through the state.

According to the AEP outage tracking map, the company is reporting 59 outages affecting 3,211 customers as of 8:10 a.m. Those totals include 16 outages and 425 customers in Franklin County and 84 outages in Licking County.

Southeastern counties are experiencing the most outages, affecting 1,044 customers in Pike County and 961 customers in Athens County.

Delaware and Fairfield counties are experiencing only a few outages affecting less than 20 total customers.

NBC4 will have updates throughout the morning as storms continue to pass through the area.