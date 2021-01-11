How to talk to your children about the violence at the Capitol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The images from Capitol Hill shocked people around the world and children might be finding it especially hard to process what happened.

NBC4 has some expert advice for parents trying to talk to their children about what’s happening in America.

Some child psychologists have compared Wednesday to a 9/11 moment, something that could be burned in our brains for a long time.



That’s why they say it’s important to discuss with your children why it happened and what happens next.



Rafaela Siewert-Bottoms, took her children to the park, eager to get the kids away from the house and the images on TV.



“Our younger gets scared and rightfully scared, and we just try to offer her support,” said Siewert-Bottoms.



Another local mother, Brittany Silverman, said the scenes at the Capitol were almost too much for her to watch.

“We shelter our 4-year-old a little bit more from the violence,” said Siverman. “It was a bit extreme even for myself to even see.”

But Christine French Cully, editor-in-chief of Highlights Magazine, said children are aware of what’s going on.



And after a year defined by a pandemic and an election, they may be more aware than ever.



“Let’s be real, we are all feeling vulnerable and unsettled right now, so it’s important, it’s imperative that parents lean in and talk to their kids,” said Cully



Cully said kids seeing adults behaving the way they did at the Capitol could raise many questions, so parents should reinforce their expectations of what good behavior looks like.



“Show kids what it takes to build bridges, to mend fences, to be civil, to treat people with respect, to assume good intentions and just get us back on the high road, because the high road is the best road,” said Cully.



Cully said those conversations can be tough – parents say it’s part of the job.



“Just being prepared to answer questions, being prepared to listen when your child says ‘Hey I am concerned,’” said Cully. “Because they are allowed to be concerned. We’re concerned, we’re scared for what’s going on right now.”

The one thing Cully said you shouldn’t do is to lie to your children.



You don’t have to give every detail, but you don’t have to sugarcoat either, you know your child best, and what they can or can’t handle.