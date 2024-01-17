COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus diners can now get a break on the cost of eating out and help support local restaurants at the same time.

The Downtown Development Corporation has announced a program called “Dinner Dollars” on its Downtown Columbus website. The special deal offers a $10 voucher for carryout or dine-in orders from 4 to 7 p.m. at one of several participating locations.

There are a few steps involved to get the discount.

First, patrons need to sign up with their name and email address using a dinner dollars claim form. The confirmation page from the claim form can then be taken to one of three pick-up locations on Wednesday or Thursday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to receive the voucher.

PICK UP LOCATIONS:

• Lazarus Building – at OSU Urban Arts Space

50 W. Town St.

This location is located in the Lazarus Building within the Lazarus Building Galleria

• Capital Crossroads & Discovery SIDs

23 N. Fourth St.

• Experience Columbus Visitor Center (Arena District)

277 W. Nationwide Blvd. #125

The $10 voucher can be used at participating restaurants on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m., the same week they are issued. The discount is for dine-in and carryout food only; alcoholic beverages are not included in the deal. The website also reminds customers to leave a tip based on the pre-voucher value of the meal.

Only 300 tickets are available per week, and it is recommended that those who have signed up to arrive early to be guaranteed a voucher.

Visit Downtown Columbus at this link for more details and a list of participating restaurants.