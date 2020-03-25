How to stay safe online while working from home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over the last week, many people have been transitioning to remote work. Some people have never worked remotely while others are used to it.

There are some things you need to remember while working from home.

C. Matthew Curtin is the founder of Interhack, a local cyber security company and he says your WiFi at home should be secure but there are still things you need to do to stay protected.

”You have to make sure you’re keeping your system up to date if you’re running an old version of the operating system or even of the browser,” he said.

Curtain said that anyone who is new to remote work is automatically more vulnerable.

“People who are suddenly remote workers or people who are using new modes of operation they’re not accustomed to are vulnerable,” explained Curtin. “You are just making up procedures as you go along or you’re using brand new procedures people are going to be much more susceptible to being tricked.”

Curtin says to prevent any scams or tricks you should slow down, get off social media, stop clicking around online and designate time to focus only on your work.

“That will escalate your anxiety and increase the chances you’re going to make mistakes because you’re not going to have the cognitive capacity to deal with work and everything going on,” he said.

If you do suspect suspicious cyber activity on your computer, utilize your IT help if you have it.

“They are really overworked right now,” Curtain said. “They are trying to make a lot of things happen and try to reconfigure the way resources are allocated, which means it will take a while to get back to you.”

Also, if you print important documents, make sure they’re shredded because if they’re not, you could run into issues. Machines cost as little $40 online.