COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It can be hard to know who’s responsible for plowing and repairing the streets where you live and drive each day.

For example, the Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and all interstates — more than 43,000 miles of roads.

ODOT, however, is not responsible for county and township roads, neighborhood streets, or side streets.

“When we’re talking about bodies out of trucks, the risk only increases that somebody could potentially get hurt so it’s so important for drivers to make sure that they’re moving over a couple of lanes, and they’re slowing down because you want to go home safely and so do our people,” said Brooke Ebersole, from ODOT.

If you see a pothole on a road maintained by ODOT, there is a way to let them know about it.

You can report it online at this link.