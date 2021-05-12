How to recycle lithium-ion batteries so they don’t cause fires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After 15 battery fires this year, with seven in April, Rumpke is asking people not to put lithium-ion batteries in the trash.

Once a lithium-ion battery cracks it can super-heat, causing a fire which needs special care to put out. These fires can quickly overwhelm a building, and burn it down.

Rechargeable batteries in power tools, toys and electronics like cell phones, tablets, and laptops can be lithium-ion batteries. If it’s not handled right, the battery you’re planning to put in the trash could be the battery that causes the next fire.

Two Google searches will help you find out how to get rid of those batteries: ‘Your location’ + ‘solid waste district’ will populate your browser with the disposal facility near you. The other search to try is: How to dispose of batteries in (your location).

In Franklin County, contact SWACO on the internet, or call 614-294-1300.

In Delaware County there is a list of places to drop off batteries:

Household (A, AA, AAA, D, button batteries, etc.) must have the terminal (positive) end taped prior to being recycled at the following locations.

Power Tool Batteries

Lowes, 1010 Coshocton Avenue, Mount Vernon, 740-393-5350

Lowes, 1840 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, 740-389-9737

Lowes, 1465 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, 614-433-9957



Automotive– accepted at most automotive supply stores for recycling. Automotive batteries can also be taken to Special Collection Events.