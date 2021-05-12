How to recycle lithium-ion batteries so they don’t cause fires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After 15 battery fires this year, with seven in April, Rumpke is asking people not to put lithium-ion batteries in the trash.
Once a lithium-ion battery cracks it can super-heat, causing a fire which needs special care to put out. These fires can quickly overwhelm a building, and burn it down.
Rechargeable batteries in power tools, toys and electronics like cell phones, tablets, and laptops can be lithium-ion batteries. If it’s not handled right, the battery you’re planning to put in the trash could be the battery that causes the next fire.
Two Google searches will help you find out how to get rid of those batteries: ‘Your location’ + ‘solid waste district’ will populate your browser with the disposal facility near you. The other search to try is: How to dispose of batteries in (your location).
In Franklin County, contact SWACO on the internet, or call 614-294-1300.
In Delaware County there is a list of places to drop off batteries:
Household (A, AA, AAA, D, button batteries, etc.) must have the terminal (positive) end taped prior to being recycled at the following locations.
- Batteries Plus Bulbs, 8593 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, 43035, 614-396-5490*
- Environmental Enterprises, Inc., 1253 Essex Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201, (614) 294-1300
- Knox County Recycling Office, 117 E. High Street, Suite 257, Mount Vernon, 740-393-6704
- Marion County Recycling Office, 222 West Center Street, Marion, 740-223-4120
- Mount Vernon City Hall Lobby, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, 740-393-6704
- Special Collection Events. Click here for additional information on household hazardous waste recycling.
*Some charges may apply, separate by chemical or additional charges will be added. Call the number listed above for details.
Power Tool Batteries
Lowes, 1010 Coshocton Avenue, Mount Vernon, 740-393-5350
Lowes, 1840 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, 740-389-9737
Lowes, 1465 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, 614-433-9957
Automotive– accepted at most automotive supply stores for recycling. Automotive batteries can also be taken to Special Collection Events.