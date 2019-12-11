How to protect yourself from WiFi home camera system hacking

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Is watching your dog while your at work or catching a TV thief in the act worth giving up personal privacy?

That’s a question computer scientist and cybersecurity expert Matt Curtin says every person has to make for themselves, because he says the only way not to expose yourself is by not using them.

“Don’t use them,” Curtin stated. “That’s the simple answer.”

You either need to accept that you are bugging yourself, that you are giving … anybody who has the technical wherewithal and the interest and the ability to exploit that connection, or you don’t make the connection. Matt Curtin, Founder, Interhack Corporation

A Wichita family’s experience with their Ring security system has gone viral.

In a Facebook post shared more than 30,000 times in less than 36 hours, Ashley Norris says, ” If you have indoor Ring security cameras, you might want to considered setting them on fire and throwing them out the window.”

She says hackers were talking to her family through their cameras and sent them a pizza to prove they knew their home address.

If you hook it up to the internet, it will do not only what is advertised, but it has the ability to reach out and talk to anybody and anybody has the ability to reach out and talk to it. Matt Curtin, Founder, Interhack Corporation

“It’s always a question of what level of risk you’re willing to accept,” Curtin emphasizes. “What it is that you want out of the deal? I’m not going to say that it’s bad for someone to have it. The question is going to be do you knowingly accept the risks? Are you going in with eyes open?”