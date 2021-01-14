How to preregister for coronavirus vaccine in Pickaway County

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickaway County Public Health has launched a webpage where residents 65 and older can preregister to receive one of the coronavirus vaccines.

A message from Public Health said more information about how to schedule an appointment will come later.

To register, visit this link.

People may also register if they have a severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorder, or if they are an adult who works in a school.

Starting Monday, state health officials are allowing residents 80 and older who do not live in nursing homes receive the vaccine. On Jan. 25, that group will expand to those 75 and older; then on Feb. 1, to those 70 and older; and on Feb. 8, to those 65 and older.

Supply of the vaccines remains severely limited.

