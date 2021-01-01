How to make flexible goals for 2021 resolutions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new year means new goals.

Many of us are thinking about new year resolutions. Many have lost a lot in 2020 and are now ready for a fresh start.

“There is a study that shows of people who made new year resolutions, a quarter give up in the first week, so that’s not super promising,” said Dr. Michael Vilensky a Psychologist with OSUWMC.

Both Dr. Vilensky and Jummy Olawale agree that this year’s resolutions should be approached in a different way.

“We need to be flexible in our thinking. I think covid has taught us from 2020 that many of our resolutions became worthless by March,” noted Olawale.

Dr. Vilensky says there are two important things to do and ways to approach these new “flexible goals” for 2021.

“One is to really spend some time about why that change is important for you,” says Dr. Vilensky.

He also recommends talking about it, get it out of your head or write it down.

“The second is to make a plan because a hope without a plan is a recipe for failure and demoralization,” said Dr. Vilensky.

He continued to say, as we dive into a new year, it may not be smart to completely write of 2020.

“I think it is important to draw lessons and carry those with us other people have found other positive things.”