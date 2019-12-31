How to have the best 2020, local life coach talks New Year’s resolutions

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– 2020 is not only the start of a new year but a new decade as well. Some see this as a time to make bigger than normal resolutions and changes in their lives.

Studies show around 60% of Americans make New Year’s resolution, but less than 10% generally stick to them.

Central Ohio life coach Whitney Abraham says the key to sticking with them is knowing your journey is not going to be without some hiccups.

“If you focus on progress over perfection, there’s no way to fail,” Abraham emphasized. “If you’re focused with this idea of perfection at the end and you miss a day or you mess up, then, you’ve lost the game, and no one wants to get back on the horse when that’s the mindset.”

She adds that knowing how you are motivated to staying on track is also key.

“How are you motivated? How are you disciplined?” she encouraged people to ask themselves. “If you’re motivated by monetary goals or by actual outcomes, that’s great. Some people aren’t, and that’s ok. If you’re more motivated on output instead of outcome, if you know ‘I can only control what I can control, and that’s what I need to measure myself on,’ then set some measurements and parameters around the things that you’re doing as opposed to what happens from what you do.”

Getting into specifics, Abraham says the biggest trend in resolutions she sees involve “overall health and wellness.” She says eating whole foods is the first place to start.

Eating foods that come from the ground or have a mother is the best thing you can do, and of course drinking enough water. People will tell you that they’re going to get a gym membership and that they’re going to grind for an hour a day… I’m going to tell you that exercise is the icing on the cake. Focus on what you put in your body. It’s the most impactful thing you can do. Whitney Abraham, Business and Wellness Coach

For the entrepreneurs looking to make strides in the new year, Abraham says focus on being steady.

“When you own your own business, your emotions are a roller coaster. it is high highs and it is low lows, and the most important thing you can adopt as an entrepreneur is a stable even balance and mindset. It that ‘progress over perfection.’ Today might not be the best day, but tomorrow is another opportunity,” she elaborated.

If your health, wellness, and business are all on a good path ending 2019, Abraham says there are still important habits you can adopt in the new year to improve your life, including implementing a gratitude practice.

“It will take you three minutes in the morning to just close your eyes and think about a couple of things that you are really grateful for. Put your mind right. Get your attitude right, so that way when you hit roadblocks during the day, you remember ‘All is not lost. I have a lot to be thankful for,” she explained.

The other great thing that I like to do is to set intentions: How do I want to show up for my family? How do I want to show up for my business, How do I want to show up at this meeting today? Right before I walk into the door. That way I’m present. I’m mentally focused on how I want to show up for the people I’m working with, and it changes your attitude and your perspective. Whitney Abraham, Business and Wellness Coach

A growing trend among resolutions for parents is being fully present around their children rather than on the phone. Abraham practices this in her home with a 5-8 p.m. “no phone zone.”

“That means I’m not checking my work emails. My husband is doing the exact same thing. We’re eyeballs on our kiddos, and they get at least 3 hours of the day, the crazy, busy, hectic day where we are focused on them,” said said. “And you can engineer that in your own life, even if it’s for one hour a day. No matter what your job is, you can figure out a time to put it down and really be where your feet are.”

Below is Abraham’s 2020 personal pyramid to success.

For more CLICK HERE to follow Whitney Abraham on Instagram.