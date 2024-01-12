COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “Click it or Ticket” had long since been a staple message motorists would read on Ohio roadways. But messages can get stale, which is why the state Department of Transportation is once again teaming up with Ohioans in a creative effort to promote safe driving.

ODOT is offering drivers a way to show support for safety while offering up their best, or worst, joke or pun, while promoting driver safety. People can submit ideas on ODOT’s website with a funny twist to be posted on Ohio’s freeway message boards. Winners will see it first hand while out on the roads.

Matt Bruning of ODOT said the initiative began around 2015 after other states were having success with the movement.

“We want people to be safe by using humor to cut through some of the noise while on the road,” Bruning said. “How can we say (Click it or Ticket) another way that people will remember?”

The guidelines are simple: The message must have a focus on traffic safety, and it must be widely understood.

“A DUI, worse than a gift from Aunt Clara,” was a one message posted over the holidays. While its intention was to reference the movie “A Christmas Story,” Bruning said the meaning resonates, even if you haven’t seen the flick.

“You might think we’re talking about a crazy gift your aunt might get you, but the message is more widely understood,” he said.

Bruning said that ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol collaborate on messages themselves, on issues like drunk driving, seat belts or distracted driving. ODOT also reviews messages submitted from the public.

The Federal Highway Administration, however, is attempting to curb the humorous messages. According to the Wall Street Journal, the FHA has cited new requirements in its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices that says states must implement changes in the language of their messages that might be misunderstood.

Bruning said messages like the one posted in December, when the Columbus Crew played FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference final on the way to winning its third Major League Soccer Cup, fit that mold, while also conveying the importance of traffic safety.

“Drive like a champ, buckle up your Crew,” the message read.

“We did get a lot of negative feedback from Cincinnati fans,” Bruning said. “But that’s OK. At least they were paying attention.”