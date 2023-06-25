COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the most successful comedians of all time is coming to Ohio soon and tickets are set to be available shortly.

Ohio comedian Dave Chappelle has three upcoming stand-up shows in Yellow Springs at the Wirrig Pavillion from July 6-8. Tickets for all three Chapelle shows will be available on Ticketmaster with the general sale opening on Monday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Last year, tickets were sold in pairs at $150 each.

Chappelle’s summer comedy tradition in Yellow Springs began in 2020 with a series of socially distanced shows. The live outdoor performances that took place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest were known as “Chappelle Summer Camp,” and featured other famous comedians. Concerns about a possible COVID-19 exposure shut down the events in late September 2020, with the shows returning briefly in spring 2021.

Last June, Chappelle purchased land in Yellow Springs, his hometown, from a developer that was planning on using the land for housing. Chappelle came under criticism last year after a video of him speaking out against the proposed housing project at a Yellow Springs Village Council meeting was circulated online.

On the stage, Chappelle has also encountered recent controversies beginning with his 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” in which comments he made about transgender people led to a protest and employee walkout outside the streaming company’s headquarters in Los Angeles. He was attacked on stage during his Hollywood Bowl performance in May 2022 at the “Netflix is a Joke” comedy festival.