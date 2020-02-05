How to get help for Seasonal Affective Disorder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can impact many Ohioans as weather changes from snow, rain to cloudy skies.
The Mayo Clinic describes SAD as a type of depression that’s related to the changes in season.
SAD symptoms likely begin and end at the same time every starting in the Fall continuing into the winter months.
But it’s less likely to cause depression in the spring or early summer, according to OhioHealth.
- Anxiety
- Apathy
- General Discontent
- Loneliness
- Loss of interest
- Mood swings
- Sadness
- Excess sleepiness
- Insomnia
- Appetite changes or fatigue
- Irritability
- Social Isolation
- Weight Gain
For more information or to get help SAD visit OhioHealth.