How to get help for Seasonal Affective Disorder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can impact many Ohioans as weather changes from snow, rain to cloudy skies.

The Mayo Clinic describes SAD as a type of depression that’s related to the changes in season.

SAD symptoms likely begin and end at the same time every starting in the Fall continuing into the winter months.

But it’s less likely to cause depression in the spring or early summer, according to OhioHealth.

Anxiety

Apathy

General Discontent

Loneliness

Loss of interest

Mood swings

Sadness

Excess sleepiness

Insomnia

Appetite changes or fatigue

Irritability

Social Isolation

Weight Gain

For more information or to get help SAD visit OhioHealth.