COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two organizations in Columbus are teaming up to offer tax preparation assistance for free to local families.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and United Way of Central Ohio are both planning to bring in certified volunteers to help families prepare their taxes for filing on “Super Saturday,” set for Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two groups are aiming to prepare 100 tax returns in the span of the day. Any household whose total 2022 income was $60,000 or less is eligible to participate.

Nationwide Children’s and United Way also plan to offer free childcare during the event, to accommodate families planning to come for the tax preparation assistance. However, the tax service and option for childcare are only available for families who make an appointment in advance of Super Saturday. To schedule, families can visit United Way’s Tax Time section of its website, or call 2-1-1 — and choose option 4 — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week.

For anyone who can’t make it to Super Saturday, there are other options for tax filing assistance. Nationwide Children’s Hospital also offers appointment-based help — called 614 File Free — at five places throughout tax season. Anyone interested in making an appointment — who claims at least one child on their taxes and has an income below $65,000 — can do so on the 614 File Free website.

United Way will offer similar assistance at 20 locations in Franklin County, and outside of it by virtual appointments. Central Ohio residents with an annual household income of $60,000 or less can get an appointment at the group’s Tax Time website, or by calling 2-1-1.

United Way said its volunteers have prepared more than 163,000 returns and earned over $176.4 million in refunds since it began Tax Time in 2007.