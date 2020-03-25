How to find food trucks in a Central Ohio neighborhood near you

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sudden closure of restaurants across the community has food trucks filling the void as social distancing guidelines are the new norm.

“One of the challenges was how to be safe,” explained Andy Schmidt with Schmidt’s.

Food trucks and restaurants, like Schmidt’s, needed to figure out how to navigate the new guidelines quickly.

”We just wanted to be safe with guests and team members and to stay open and to survive,” noted Schmidt.

The Central Ohio Food Truck Association helped make staying open a possibility. They are participting with more than 25 other trucks in the Neighborhood Pickup Program.

“Once the news started coming out that there needs to be some distancing, we started getting a lot of business parks shutting down and we went ahead and pivoted to the… neighborhoods where staff was going,” explained Daniel McCarthy from the Central Ohio Food Truck Association.

You will be able to find Columbus food trucks scattered across the community day and night, ready to serve with the Street Food Finder App.

“You can call-in or text-in orders and they will be ready and you can pick them up,” said Schmidt. “Food truck industry is a mom and pop industry and folks if they close may not open them back up.”

You can download the app and find the trucks closest to you. Now, while staying safe you can get your local favorites without ever getting in your car.

“I think it’s awesome that there is an opportunity out there to bring local food hot food to suburbs of Columbus,” said Schmidt.

100% of all scheduling fees from the Neighborhood Pickup Program will be donated to Life Care Alliance to assist in their efforts helping vulnerable members of the Central Ohio community.