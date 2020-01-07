(WCMH/KTLA)– Thousands of Australians have either been displaced or completely lost their homes because of the wildfires that continue to burn across the country.
So far, the blazes have killed 25 people and scorched an area twice the size of the state of Maryland, according to the Associated Press.
The fire has already cost the people there hundreds of millions of dollars, with that number expected to climb into the billions.
How to Donate to Relief Organizations
- Donate to the Red Cross to help thousands of people in evacuation centers and recovery hubs here.
- The Salvation Army accepts donations to help local communities here.
- Donations to the St Vincent Society help feed affected families and buy them essentials here.
How to Donate to Firefighters
- The NSW Rural Fire Service lets you donate to specific brigades here.
- Donate to the Country Fire Service in South Australia to help volunteer firefighters here.
- The Queensland Fire and Rescue accepts donations here.
- Donations to the Country Fire Association support firefighters in Victoria and affected communities here.