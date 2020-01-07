Firefighters tackle a a bushfire south of Nowra on January 5, 2020. – Australians on January 5 counted the cost from a day of catastrophic bushfires that caused “extensive damage” across swathes of the country and took the death toll from the long-running crisis to 24. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WCMH/KTLA)– Thousands of Australians have either been displaced or completely lost their homes because of the wildfires that continue to burn across the country.

So far, the blazes have killed 25 people and scorched an area twice the size of the state of Maryland, according to the Associated Press.

The fire has already cost the people there hundreds of millions of dollars, with that number expected to climb into the billions.

We’ve already received applications, and ready to disburse funds to families+people affected.

If you know someone who’s lost their home to a #bushfire since July-19, pls let them know they can access an emergency grant to meet immediate needs.

Start here: https://t.co/3gfom9eoE3 — Australian Red Cross (@RedCrossAU) January 7, 2020

How to Donate to Relief Organizations

Donate to the Red Cross to help thousands of people in evacuation centers and recovery hubs here.

The Salvation Army accepts donations to help local communities here.

Donations to the St Vincent Society help feed affected families and buy them essentials here.

How to Donate to Firefighters

The NSW Rural Fire Service lets you donate to specific brigades here.

Donate to the Country Fire Service in South Australia to help volunteer firefighters here.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue accepts donations here.

Donations to the Country Fire Association support firefighters in Victoria and affected communities here.

How to Donate to Wildlife Organizations

Donate to the World Wildlife Fund Australia to help with koala conservation here.

Donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital to help provide water for wildlife and to support a Koala breeding program here.

Donate to the RSPCA New South Wales to help with efforts to evacuate and rescue pets here.