COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Experts say the best way to keep marijuana edibles away from children is by treating them like the drugs they are and locking them up.

Last week in Upper Arlington, a 10-year-old girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records said. Her father, who police say the edibles belonged to, has been charged with several crimes in connection.

The medical director of Ohio Green Team in Upper Arlington, Dr. Julianne Moy said there are rules in Ohio to try to prevent incidents like that from happening.

“Packaging is made to be very bland, not marketed to children,” she said. “You’re not going to see any fun shapes: fruit shapes, gummy bear shapes. They’re essentially just cut squares.”

Regardless of the original packaging, she said they need to be stored and locked away.

“We always tell our patients to keep everything in its original packaging,” Dr. Moy said.

“We do also recommend folks to keep any medication you don’t want [kids] to get their hands on in a safe prescription lockbox,” she added while showing an example. “You can purchase it online anywhere. It is slash-proof, you can’t cut it open. It does also have a combination here on the side where the zipper locks. … You punch in a three-digit code, push this button, and then you can unzip it.”

Watch the full interview with Dr. Moy in the video player above.