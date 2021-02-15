COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities plow their own roads, and ODOT maintains state, federal, and interstate routes, including through cities.

Many cities have maps of roads with plowing priorities. Columbus also has an interactive map which allows residents to check the positions of the plows.

Snow Emergency Levels

The sheriff determines the emergency level, and decides whether to close roads. NBC4 tracks snow emergency levels for all counties in our viewing area.

Level One – Roadway Advisory

Level Two – Roadway Warning

Level Three – Roadway Emergency

Pets and Outside Animals

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says when the temperature drops below 20 degrees, your pets are at risk for hypothermia and frostbite. Bring pets inside. If they are outside, they must have warm shelter from the cold and access to water and food that’s not frozen.

If you see an animal suffering outside, depending where you live, call 614-777-7387 for Columbus Humane or your local sheriff’s office for an animal wellness check.

Plow Safety

Make way for plows by keeping your cars and trucks in the garage and off the street. Never try to pass a snow plow. Plows have limited visibility, so don’t assume they can see you. Keep your kids away from plows, again, they have limited visibility.

Pile your snow onto the right hand side of your house, in your yard or off the driveway. Basketball hoops needs to be out of the way of the plows to avoid accidents and injury to the plow drivers.

Keep storm water drains clear of snow and ice, to help prevent flooding when it warms up.