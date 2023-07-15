COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This Sunday is among one of the best days of the year for those with a sweet tooth.

Every third Sunday in July in the United States is “National Ice Cream Day” and has been so since 1984. President Ronald Reagan signed the proclamation on July 9, 1984 to have that day as the nation’s celebration of one of the world’s most popular desserts. Despite the proclamation only being specified for that 1984 date, ice cream shops and manufactures have kept the tradition going now for nearly 40 years.

Ohio is home to some of the top ice cream shops in the country and are the perfect places to celebrate. The Buckeye State is No. 11 in the nation for milk production and has more than 1,400 dairy farms, according to the state’s website.

Here is a list of the places in Ohio you can celebrate “National Ice Cream Day” and those with stores in central Ohio.

Greater’s Ice Cream (Central Ohio stores)

Whit’s Frozen Custard (Central Ohio stores)

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream (Central Ohio stores)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (Central Ohio stores)

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt (Central Ohio, Youngstown)

Velvet Ice Cream (Cincinnati, Utica)

Toft’s (Sandusky)

Mason’s Creamery (Cleveland)

Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream (Cleveland)

Honey Hut Ice Cream (Cleveland)

Rosati’s Frozen Custard (Cleveland)

Dietsch Brothers (Findlay)

Bluffton Dari Freeze (Bluffton)

Hartzler’s Family Dairy’s Ice Cream Shoppe (Wooster)

Milk & Honey (Canton)

The Creamery (Delphos)

Lake City Creamery (Celina)

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl (Zanesville)

Young’s Jersey Dairy (Yellow Springs)

Aglamesis Brothers (Cincinnati)