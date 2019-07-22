How to care for your pets during the hot weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While the current heatwave is expected to break this week, that doesn’t mean summer — and hot temperatures — are at an end.

And while there are several ways for humans to keep cool, pet owners may need some reminders.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is trying to keep all of their dogs cool during the heatwave, and now they want to educate pet owners about the dangerous effects of heat.

While pet owners may think they know how to handle their furry friends during scorching summer temperatures, there are some things it helps everyone to be reminded of to keep pets safe.

Recently, Amy and Adam Ayers have been keeping their dog Cornell inside as much as possible.

“We’ve been staying inside a lot,” said Amy Ayers.

“Probably the hottest point is from 4 to 5 (p.m.), so we try to get out around 9, get him back by 10 or 11,” Adam Ayers said.

But a dog needs to be walked, so there are a few simple things to remember:

“Limit walks,” said a spokesman for the Franklin County Animal Shelter. “Our rule of thumb is if it’s hot for you to walk on the pavement, your dog is probably uncomfortable doing it too.”

Extra water and food are also crucial to avoiding heat exhaustion.

“Heatstroke is kind of like in humans — you’re going be lethargic,” the shelter spokesman said. They will get hot, start panting, give them warm water — not cold and not hot — and getting them inside.”

If there is shade, take a break and allow your pooch to cool down.

Families like the Ayers hope other pet owners are taking the extra precautions to keep their pooch healthy and happy.

“I think everyone probably has the same idea, I hope,” Adam Ayers said.

If you see a dog alone in the heat or inside a hot car, call Columbus Police.