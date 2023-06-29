CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Taylor Swift is coming to Ohio on Friday where she’ll perform her ‘Eras Tour’ at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday night.

But during her stops in other cities, some fans say they fell victim to ticket scams.

If you are trying to get your hands on some last-minute tickets, the Better Business Bureau does have some advice to avoid scams.

“It can happen to anyone, so you really do have to just take a step back, don’t act urgently and do your research,” said Judy Dollison, the president of the Better Business Bureau of central Ohio.

Dollison added she isn’t surprised to hear of scams surrounding a Taylor Swift concert.

“Scammers take advantage of any opportunity to really prey on the victims, so anything that’s popular or trending they use that as an opportunity,” Dollison said.

Dollison said customers should be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true and wary of purchasing tickets over social media.

“Look for those cues, right? If they are asking to pay with a peer-to-peer payment app, if they’re asking you to send money urgently, or they keep increasing the price, those are red flags that we see with scammers,” Dollison said.

The best bet for real tickets is a reputable, third-party resale site. Dollison also recommends paying with a credit card.

“The peer-to-peer payment apps, the debit cards, they don’t have as many protections as a credit card does,” Dollison said. “Oftentimes, if you have a dispute with a credit card purchase, they will help you through that where the other platforms don’t have that protection.”

If you do think you may be caught in a scam, the Better Business Bureau wants to know about it. You can report it here. Dollison also suggests reporting the scam to the Attorney General at https://www.ohioprotects.org/ or by calling 800-282-0515.