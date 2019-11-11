How school districts decide when to delay or cancel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Imagine having to wake up at 4 AM. Your purpose is to check the weather forecast and current conditions. You need to make a decision that will affect thousands of parents and students who are waiting to figure out what plans need to be made for the day. You are a superintendent of a school district.

The decision to stay open or closed is like trying to figure out a quarterback rating or a quantum physics calculation. There are many factors that go into the decision and the result can determine if a parent has to arrange for childcare or take a vacation day from work.

School Closing Process by District

Any time winter weather is in the forecast, students around the area cross their fingers, close their eyes and hope their district closes.

This has gone on as long as I can remember. Even when I attended Prairie Lincoln Elementary, Pleasant View Middle, and Westland High in the South-Western City School District. Even with the list of how local school districts consider closing (check out the links above for several of the larger school districts’ policies), somehow, students and parents will still wonder IF school will be closed, because it is not an exact science.