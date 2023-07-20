HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Safety is a top priority, both for the state and for the owners of carnival rides at county fairs.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has an entire division focused on safety. In fact, every single amusement ride that operates in Ohio must receive a permit and inspection by the department before it can be used.

“Because a lot of these ride companies are traveling the county fair circuit, we see them every single week, and we go back through our reports to make sure that those repairs have been made,” said David Miran, Deputy Director of Regulatory Programs for the Ohio Department of Agriculture. “It’s also important to note that the ride companies are required to do their own daily inspections every single day that they’re operating the ride.”

Inspectors will look at the ride before it runs and also check in on it as the season goes on. The Franklin County Fair kicked off this week and there were a few changes that inspectors said had to be made.

“Whenever they see something or bring it to our attention, I mean whether it’s minor or you know, or anything like that, we try to repair it that day,” Bates Brothers safety coordinator David Sutton said.

Even if it’s minor, ride owners, like the Bates Brothers, have to follow up. That could include replacing a seat belt, adjusting brakes or fixing loose bits.

“Our inspection process for the Franklin County Fair is the exact same inspection process for the big parks say Cedar Point or the rides at the Columbus Zoo, for example,” Miran said. “They’re often little things, right?”

There are a few different things that an inspection report can say if there is an issue. These can include an issue having to be fixed before the ride is used, before that seat is used, or if it’s very minor within a certain time frame.

The ride owners must also report the fix to the state.

“It’s the exact same inspection process. We’re looking for the same things every single time we set eyes on a ride, so making sure that it’s assembled properly, making sure that it’s operating properly,” Miran said.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said all of the issues found at the beginning of the week were fixed quickly by the Bates Brothers.

“With our safety record, which is always issued through the state, and there’s always record of everything, we’ve never had major infractions,” Bates Brothers owner Michelle Bates-Dallman said.

Bates-Dallman said that each morning they also inspect their rides.

“We go through all the seatbelts you know, we go through any of the fiberglass that could catch a finger or hurt a finger where people sit in the tubs or you know, everything,” Sutton said.

It’s about working with the state for an outcome everyone wants.

“Sets of eyes that are working cohesively to one common goal and that is safety for everybody, including my own staff as well as the public,” Bates-Dallman said.

Right now, inspectors are busy checking rides all across the state. They say more than 60% of their staff will be at the Ohio state fairgrounds this weekend checking rides.