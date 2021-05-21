Ohio Vax-a-million: How not to fall prey to potential scammers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is warning Ohioans not to be fooled by potential scammers looking to take advantage of people registering for the Vax-a-million lottery.
Vax-a-Million is a public health campaign intended to encourage Ohioans to become vaccinated and enter for the chance to win $1 million for adults, and a full-ride state college scholarship for teens.
The state reminds residents that there are only two ways to enter Vax-a-Million: either online at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
Tips to avoid scammers:
- Do not follow suspicious URLs or call other phone numbers to enter
- Do not provide social security numbers or other private information
- Don’t replay to an email, text message, or social media direct message with personal information
- Don’t be fooled into thinking you have to pay to enter
- Don’t provide credit card or other payment information
- Be careful clicking internet links that look suspicious. When in doubt, type in ohiovaxamillion.com
Signs that a scammer is trying to target you:
- Misspelled words
- Incorrect grammar
- References to a “sweepstakes”
- The “from” email address looks suspicious
- The URL listed is not ohiovaxamillion.com
- The phone number listed is not 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).