Ohio Vax-a-million: How not to fall prey to potential scammers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is warning Ohioans not to be fooled by potential scammers looking to take advantage of people registering for the Vax-a-million lottery.

Vax-a-Million is a public health campaign intended to encourage Ohioans to become vaccinated and enter for the chance to win $1 million for adults, and a full-ride state college scholarship for teens.

The state reminds residents that there are only two ways to enter Vax-a-Million: either online at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Tips to avoid scammers:

Do not follow suspicious URLs or call other phone numbers to enter

Do not provide social security numbers or other private information

Don’t replay to an email, text message, or social media direct message with personal information

Don’t be fooled into thinking you have to pay to enter

Don’t provide credit card or other payment information

Be careful clicking internet links that look suspicious. When in doubt, type in ohiovaxamillion.com

Signs that a scammer is trying to target you: