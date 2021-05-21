Ohio Vax-a-million: How not to fall prey to potential scammers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is warning Ohioans not to be fooled by potential scammers looking to take advantage of people registering for the Vax-a-million lottery.

Vax-a-Million is a public health campaign intended to encourage Ohioans to become vaccinated and enter for the chance to win $1 million for adults, and a full-ride state college scholarship for teens.

The state reminds residents that there are only two ways to enter Vax-a-Million: either online at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Tips to avoid scammers:

  • Do not follow suspicious URLs or call other phone numbers to enter
  • Do not provide social security numbers or other private information
  • Don’t replay to an email, text message, or social media direct message with personal information
  • Don’t be fooled into thinking you have to pay to enter
  • Don’t provide credit card or other payment information
  • Be careful clicking internet links that look suspicious. When in doubt, type in ohiovaxamillion.com

Signs that a scammer is trying to target you:

  • Misspelled words
  • Incorrect grammar
  • References to a “sweepstakes”
  • The “from” email address looks suspicious
  • The URL listed is not ohiovaxamillion.com
  • The phone number listed is not 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss