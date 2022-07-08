COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from Wednesday and Thursday’s storms came close to a records set 143 years ago in Ohio.

As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus records since 1879, with rainfall totals hitting 3.70 inches. Adding up the rain totals from the last three days, Columbus ended up receiving 4.6 inches.

Bucyrus had the highest total for the area, hitting 6 inches of rain through the three days of storms. Other areas — including Jackson County — came close, with 5.1 inches, and 4.9 near Marion.

Areas outside the storm’s path of intensity saw considerably less rain. Piketon saw the least amount at 1.11 inches, while Coshocton, Cambridge, McConnelsville and Chillicothe each received 1.33 inches.

Central Ohio could see additional rain leading into the weekend as well. Storm Team 4 projects showers and thunder will continue into Friday night, and lead into a somewhat cloudy Saturday before a sunny Sunday. To watch for rain as it moves into the area, view Storm Team 4’s Live VIPIR Radar here.