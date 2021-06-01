How Memorial Day affects City of Columbus trash pickup

The riverfront and downtown of Columbus, Ohio, seen from an aerial drone on April 18, 2020. (Photo: NBC4)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Trash pickup in Columbus is moved forward one day this week due to observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

For customers in a ‘color’ collection zone, when the regular trash collection date falls on our after an observed holiday, the pickup is moved ahead one day. Friday collections will happen on Saturday. For customers typically assigned a two-day window for pickup, collection will happen on the second day of the window.

Trash, recycling or yard waste services will not take place on City-observed Holidays. For 2021, these days and dates are:

Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year’s Day)

Monday, January 18, 2021 (Martin Luther King Day)

Monday, February 15, 2021 (Presidents’ Day)

Monday, May 31, 2021 (Memorial Day)

Monday, July 5, 2021 (Independence Day)

Monday, September 6, 2021 (Labor Day)

Thursday, November 11, 2021 (Veteran’s Day)

Thursday, November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving Day)

Friday, December 24, 2021 (Christmas Day)

Friday, December 31, 2021 (New Year’s Day)

Collection days are not affected by Good Friday (Friday April 2, 2021) or by Columbus Day (Monday October 11, 2021).

For specific information on your address, head to the city’s 311 service center.