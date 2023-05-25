COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new study is showing that less people are buckling up when they get behind the wheel.

The Ohio seat belt compliance rate dropped from 84.1% in 2021 to 80.8% in 2022, according to the Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The rate is recorded to be the lowest since 2005.

This study comes as local law enforcement agencies team up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign. It’s a national effort involving law enforcement to ramp up seat belt enforcement, reminding those behind the wheel and passengers to buckle up.

In 2022, 527 Ohioans were killed in traffic crashes where they were not wearing a seat belt. This marked the third year that the state’s unbelted fatality rate was above 60%.

According to the study, the state remains below the national rate of seat belt use at 91.6%. The study also showed the counties with the lowest and highest overall compliance as well. Cuyahoga County was ranked the lowest overall compliance with 59%, while Guernsey County had the highest compliance rate at 84.9%.

Franklin County also had a higher compliance rate of 82.8%.

Below, in ascending order of compliance, are a handful of central Ohio counties, with their percentage of compliance and the number of drivers surveyed in that county.

Ross County 74.1%, 197

Perry County 75.6%, 669

Fayette County 76.5%, 115

Hocking County 76.6%, 128

Pickaway County 77.0%, 74

Madison County 78.4%, 199

Licking County 79.9%, 278

Franklin County 82.8%, 58

Coshocton County 83.7%, 264

Scioto County 84.8%, 164

Guernsey County 84.9%, 126

Muskingum County 87.9%, 272

Athens County 87.4%, 231

Fairfield County 89.1%, 348

Hardin County 90.0%, 40

Pike County 92.3%, 194

Hamilton County 92.3%, 571

Marion County 92.4%, 118

Union County 92.9%, 269

Knox County 93.3%, 150

Wyandot County 94.1%, 85

Morrow County 95.6%, 316

Richland County 96.0%, 354

Delaware County 96.6%, 502

Crawford County 97.0%, 202

Vinton County 100.0%, 4

When it came to vehicle and compliance rates, the study found that trucks had the lowest compliance rate of any vehicle, coming in at 76.3% for heavy trucks and 77.7% for light trucks.

A seat belt violation in Ohio is considered a secondary offense where officers can only pull over a driver who isn’t wearing a seat belt if they commit a separate primary violation, which could be speeding or running a red light, according to the release.

For more information on the 2022 study, click here.