How low-income Ohioans with past due rent, mortgage, water, and sewer bills can apply for funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last Friday, Governor Mike DeWine, along with leadership of the General Assembly, announced the availability of funds for the Community Action Network to assist low-income Ohioans with past due rent, mortgage, water, and sewer payments.

As part of the CARES Act stimulus package, the funds are available to households impacted by COVID-19 beginning November 2, 2020 until the end of December this year.

“On behalf of Ohio’s Community Action Agencies, I thank Governor DeWine and the General Assembly for recognizing the extra challenges of low-income families during this crisis,” said Philip E. Cole, executive director of Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies. “We look forward to working with the administration to help stabilize Ohioans and keep them in their homes.”

Ohioans who are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, for a family of four that’s $52,400, may qualify. Families are encouraged to contact their local Community Action Agency to learn more and to start an application.

“Families who are behind on their payments should contact their local agency soon to get started,” said Cole. “This funding will make a significant impact and stabilize thousands of Ohio’s families, though it is important to get the process started.”

47 Community Action Agencies provide services to all 88 counties within the state. OACAA’s agency directory is available on their website to help residents to locate their local agency.