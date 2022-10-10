COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the mornings stay darker longer in October, you might be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep.

Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting until standard time arrives. The yearly occurrence shifts the time back with clocks being set one hour earlier.

Daylight saving time — when we set clocks one hour later, or “spring forward” — began at 2 a.m. local time on March 13 for most of the country.

As it is, we’re losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.

Key dates: Sunrise and sunsets (based on Columbus, Ohio)

Oct. 10: The sun will set before 7 p.m. for the first time since March 12, 2022.

Nov. 5: Last day of daylight saving time Sunrise: 8:05 a.m., sunset: 6:25 p.m.

Nov. 6: First day of standard time Sunrise: 7:06 a.m., sunset: 5:23 p.m.

Nov. 26: Last day with sunrise before 7:30 a.m. for 2022

Dec. 3 through Dec. 11: Earliest sunset of the year (5:06 p.m.)

Dec. 21: First day of winter, the shortest day of the year (9 hours, 19 min, 55 seconds)

Dec. 29 through Jan. 11: Latest sunrise of the year (7:53 a.m.)

What to do when standard time begins?

There are some checklist items you should plan to do the weekend of the time change.

Change clocks back one hour if they don’t adjust to standard time automatically.

Don’t forget the microwave, oven, sprinkler, and car clock.

Put new batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detector.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Marianas.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.