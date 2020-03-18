How local gyms are handling the coronavirus closures

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It seems like there has been an evolving list of closures every day and new orders from the government. People have been encouraged to stay home. Gyms and fitness centers have been forced to shut down, for now.

“My knee jerk reaction is how will we pay our bills and how will we help our members?” explained Ryan McFadyen from Ohio Strength. “It feels like we’ve done something wrong even though everyone is going through this together. How are we here? It feels like a dream.’

Gym owners like McFadyen are worried and stressed as many other small business owners are right about now.

“I know that it is a challenging time for a lot of people and losing that human connection and ability to be with each other every morning is hard,” explained Darcey Wion, a fitness instructor at System of Strength.

But with all the concerns, these fitness professionals know they have to continue to help out their community in any way they can. “System of Strength” is giving members access to online workouts. They also offer free seven-day trials for non-members. They have a library of workouts that range from ten minutes to an hour. They are also encouraging anyone to join them for a live workout on Instagram two times a day.

Other gyms like “Ohio Strength” are doing what they can to make sure their members stay on track. They are lending out equipment and even giving free nutritional coaching. They are also showing people how to use everyday items at home to use in a workout as well.

“Movement is so important during this time for your physical health and mental health,” explains Wion. “Even though we can’t be together, hopefully we can still feel connected virtually.”

And in a time like this, everyone is leaning on each other to make it through.

“Other gym owners in this community and globally have been incredibly collaborative and supportive during this time,” noted McFadyen.

And aside from local gyms, there are dozens of free apps that offer classes and home workouts. But locally, our fitness industry still needs the communities help to survive this and come out on the other side, stronger and even better than before.

Some apps that can help you get a workout in at home are: