How Ohio defines sexual offender tier levels

(COLUMBUS) WCMH– Mike Davis, former 10tv meteorologist, plead guilt to child pornography charges. He was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Davis could possibly face 29.5 years if he’s sentenced to prison. Upon release, he would have to register as a tier 2 sex offender.

In Ohio there’s three sexual offender tier levels: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3.

TIER I Offender is someone who’s persistently harasses a minor for sexual favors or acts, stalks a minor with sexual motivation, sexual contact with a minor, illegal use of pornographic photos and or video.

A TIER I offender is subject to the registration/verification requirements annually for a period of 15 years following their initial registration. These offenders are not subject to neighborhood / community notification. The Sheriff for a maximum of $25.00 per year may collect a $25.00 fee per registration.

TIER II Offender is someone who’s encourages a minor to act as a prostitute or pays a minor for sexual acts, kidnapping a child with sexual intent, sexual contact with a child under 13 and kidnapping a someone over 18.

This also includes the acts of buying, selling and or advertising pornographic material with minors.

In the Davis’ case, he was accused of buying and viewing a large amount of pornographic material featuring minors.

A TIER II offender is subject to registration/verification requirements every 180 days (six months) for a period of 25 years following their initial registration. These offenders are not subject to neighborhood / community notification. The Sheriff for a maximum of $50.00 per year may collect a $25.00 fee per registration.

A TIER III offender is someone who commits rape, sexual battery, aggravated murder with sexual motivation, murder with sexual motivation, kidnapping a minor not by a parent, kidnapping of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

TIER III Juvenile Offenders are now eligible to be placed on the public web site only if the Juvenile Court where the offender was classified orders that the juvenile be considered “Public Qualified”. In addition, the Court must also determine if “Community Notification” is to be made on TIER III Juvenile Offenders.

Public mailings will occur with Sexual Offenders who are classified as TIER III. Public mailings are sent out in a radius of 1250 ft. from the address of the listed offender, unless the offender has a court ordered “STAY” of notification.

The difference between a child and a youth is their age.

A child is 0-12 years of age

A youth is 13-17 years of age

For more details visit the Franklin County Sheriff’s page.