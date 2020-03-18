How Coronavirus affects your pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many people have contacted the NBC4 newsroom with questions about how the coronavirus affects your pets.



Calls are pouring in to Animal Care Unlimited asking questions like, “Can my pet make me sick?” Dr. Sam Valerius has answered that question all week.



“Right now pets may be able to carry it on the fur but they’re not going to spread it. We have no evidence that a person has the virus because of a dog Dr. Valerius said.



Dr. Valerius says another rumor going around is that dogs can carry COVID-19 in their saliva.



“As far as we know, pets do not carry the coronavirus. There is no evidence of dogs or cats or anything having the virus and no evidence of them spreading it to people or people spreading it to pets,” Dr. Valerius said.



Dr. Valerius also says some pet owners are so scared that some are over washing their pets or attempting to disinfect their animals.



“If people are trying to wipe down their pets or make up a bleach solution, I wouldn’t recommend that because there is no evidence that the pet spreads it to the owner.”



During this time, other pet illnesses still exist. Dr. Valerius added that if your pet is showing signs of illness, stay calm and don’t assume it’s coronavirus.



“There are tests we can do but we are more concerned about other viruses at this time and [COVID-19] is not something we will be testing for immediately,” Dr. Valerius said.