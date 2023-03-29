COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Your dog may be one-of-a-kind, but is his name that special?

As the deadline for dog licensing approaches, the Franklin County Auditor’s Office has released the most popular names among canine companions registered in the county. State law requires all dogs be licensed by Friday.

The most popular dog names in Franklin County are:

Bella (1,716 dogs) Lucy (1,222 dogs) Charlie (1,064 dogs) Daisy (1,062 dogs) Max (1,055 dogs)

There are plenty of unique names registered with the office, too. Seven Franklin County dogs are named Pierogi, four are named Betty White and just one pooch is named Filet-o-Fisher.

Dog owners can get 1-year, 3-year or permanent licenses, but prices increase after Friday. A 1-year license for a spayed or neutered dog is $18, a 3-year license is $54 and a permanent license is $180.

You can license your dog on the auditor’s office website or in person at the office’s licensing counter at 373 S. High St. The counter is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.