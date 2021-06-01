How central Ohio gyms are handling end to COVID-19 health orders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With many of the state’s health orders set to be lifted at 12:01 a.m., on Wednesday, some gym owners said they will keep many of the changes they made as a result of the pandemic in place.

“There are some things that we had implemented that actually made us better and more organized that we’re going to be keeping in place,” said Quinn Allen, owner of Upper Arlington Fitness.

When gyms were allowed to reopen last spring, Allen put tape on the ground to help promote social distancing among members. He said that will stay in place, so members have space to workout and coaches can more easily maneuver around them.

Allen also put a reservation system in place and spaced out the start times of classes so members would not overlap with one another when arriving and leaving the gym. Those will remain as well.

“If you don’t find opportunity in crisis, you’re kind of just going about it the wrong way,” he said. “We tried to see the positives that we could grow out of it and a lot of these things that are sticking around help us be a more organized business, and it’s delivering a better product to all the people that are members for us.”

Allen said he will keep ample amounts of hand sanitizer and cleaning materials throughout the gym. Nick Osborne, the owner of GO: Fitness, said he would do that as well.

Osborne said he will continue using a high-powered cleaning material that kills viruses for up to 24 hours, every day in his gym.

“Our members deserve to have a safe space for their gym to be clean and until this pandemic is 100% eradicated, as much as we can get close to that, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

Both Osborne and Allen say face masks are optional in their gyms.