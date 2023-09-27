COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pumpkin patches are open as the autumn air settles in central Ohio, welcoming guests for picking, hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

Andy Lynd of Lynd’s Fruit Farm told NBC4 central Ohioans can expect a “traditional” field of pumpkins when the head to the patch this year, even though a lack of rainfall seen in September could have impacted the quality of crops. Still, Lynd said below average rainfall in September is more manageable than at the start of the season.

“Once we get to September, the pumpkins are pretty well filled out, size-wise,” said Lynd. “So, a lack of rain in that month is not too detrimental on a pumpkin crop.”

Now, fields are ready for central Ohioans to come and find their perfect pumpkin this fall season. Find a local patch near you to visit this autumn below.

1175 Lexington Ontario Road in Mansfield, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

16780 Upper Fredericktown Amity Road in Fredericktown, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

With two locations, Apple Hill’s prime pumpkin picking time is Sept. 15 through Oct. 31. The orchard also offers apples, cherries, pears, peaches and an assortment of lettuces, tomatoes, carrots, and other vegetables from their year-round high-tunnel greenhouse.

9015 London Groveport Road in Grove City, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

General admission to Circle S’ Fall Fun Days from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 includes access to the Fun Barn and Bale Cave, hayrides and corn mazes. Stop by the farm market bakery to fill up with donuts, cookies, turnovers, and other treats.

5766 Jacksontown Road in Newark, open noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday

Beyond pumpkins, Dupler’s Pumpkin Land offers activity wristband with unlimited use of the giant slides, climbing net, corn maze, basketball shot, duck races and the farm animals.

581 South Galena Road, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Family owned since 1995, Hidden Creek grows a large variety of pumpkins and hosts Fall Fun Activities from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31.

8738 Marysville Road in Ostrander, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Leeds is home to 40 backyard activities, including hayrides, the iron horse corral, zip lines, mountain slides and pig races.

2920 State Route 203 in Radnor, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday from Oct. 9 through Oct. 23, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

Lehner’s features 40 acres of pumpkins and gourds and more than 40 weekend activities, including barrel rides, a tire climb, pumpkin bowling, hayrides, a corn maze, giant field tile rollers, a climbing wall and more.

15632 State Route 56 SE in Mount Sterling, open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Wagon ride to pick your own pumpkin-rides run continuously, along with tractor-train barrel rides, a two-acre corn maze and a fall farm market.

9399 Morse Road SW in Pataskala, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Family owned since 1919, Lynd’s is home apple picking, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and an expansive market offering green beans, plums, potatoes, onions, romaine lettuce, Florida tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries and more.

4590 U.S. 68 N in Yellow Springs, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Peifer is home to locally grown produce, pick-your-own pumpkins, 25 varieties of apples, baked goods, local honey, maple syrup, fresh pressed apple cider and a house gift shop.

4413 National Road SW in Hebron, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Beginning Sept. 16, Pigeon Roost features an assortment of pumpkins and winter squash, family activities, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a farmers market.

7255 U.S. 42 in Plain City, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Beginning Sept. 9, the orchard offers apple picking, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a corn pit, a hay barn, a pumpkin patch and more.

5066 Keller Road in Hebron, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Activities include jumping pillows, a large corn maze, soybean maze, putt-putt golf, tether ball, ball zones, hay-wagon rides, barrel train rides, pedal cars, duck races and pig races.

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

This 60-acre farm is home to pick your own pumpkins, a corn maze, wagon rides and more.