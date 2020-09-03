Householder pleads not guilty in bribery scheme

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Former speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder has pleaded not guilty to a federal corruption charge stemming from an alleged bribery scheme.

After being postponed twice because he was unable to secure an attorney, Republican Rep. Householder was able to have his arraignment Thursday, virtually.

He is facing federal racketeering charges that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants.

The former speaker said Wednesday in his first public comments that he is innocent and expects to be exonerated.