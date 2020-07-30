Householder indicted as Ohio House meets to vote on removal as Speaker

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Less than an hour before the Ohio House of Representatives was scheduled to meet to consider Larry Householder’s removal as Speaker of the House, a federal grand jury has indicted him and four others.

The indictment accuses Larry Householder, Jeffrey Longstreth, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges, Juan Cespedes and Generation Now of Rico Conspiracy, in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme involving the passage of 2019’s House Bill 6. The bill included a billion-dollar bailout for two failing nuclear power plants.

The Republican caucus met Tuesday for the first time since Householder’s arrest.

House Republicans issued a statement Tuesday evening saying they will consider a resolution to remove Householder on Thursday.

The resolution to remove Householder as Speaker would require 50 votes to be adopted. It would take effect immediately upon passage.