COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a home in Hilltop Sunday night.

Police said the home on the 200 block of South Burgess Avenue was hit at approximately 9:41 p.m.

The shots were originally detected by Shotspotter.

Rifle casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.

Police said they are searching for the suspect by air using the department’s helicopter.