A house fire claimed the life of a dog even though firefighters attempted resuscitation.

A fire that began in the back bedroom of a house claimed the life of a pet after firefighters attempted resuscitation.

The blaze began at about 11:30am this morning at a house in the 5000 block of Everson Road North, in Madison Township.

Three dogs got trapped in the flames. Firefighters worked to resuscitate all of them, but one dog died. No people were home at the time the fire broke out.

Franklin County Humane came to the scene.

The fire is under investigation.