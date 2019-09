COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More testimony is expected Tuesday on a bill that would allow alleged victims of former Ohio State doctor Richard Strauss to sue to the university.

House Bill 249 would eliminate the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases against Strauss.

Tuesday, opponents of the bill will get their chance to address the House Criminal Justice Committee.

A university investigation found that Strauss abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997.