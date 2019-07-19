Hot weather just makes for hotter times at Jazz and Rib Fest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the hottest days of the year feels even hotter for the cooks at the Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest.

With so many rib stands at the festival, there are also many barbeque pitmasters, many of whom said that it’s already hot outside, but when they open the grill, it feels like they are face-to-face with the devil himself.

Many said they have been chugging water by the gallons to stay cool and hydrated. Some even said they have had water fights with other booths.

“That’s pumping real hot,” said pitmaster Kreig Rowe. “That’s hotter than it is outside, so when you walk off, it doesn’t feel as hot out here. You take a breeze, that breeze comes in and you embrace it. Then you drink lots of fluids. Take towels and put them on your neck.”

While temperatures reached 94 degrees Friday, with humidity making it feel like it was over 100 degrees, it is expected to be even hotter Saturday.

However, that’s not stopping any of the pitmasters from returning to the festival for the rest of the weekend.