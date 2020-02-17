‘Hot Mikey’s Takeover’ pizza is back for a limited time for a good cause

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two popular home-grown Columbus eateries are coming together again to for a great cause. This year, Hot Chicken Takeover and Mikey’s Late Night Slice are creating three different pizzas to help support the Columbus Diaper Bank.

To start, Hot Chicken Takeover and Mikey’s Late Night Slice are bringing back the fan-favorite “Hot Mikey’s Takeover” pizza for the fifth year in a row. The pizza that started it all is available at all Columbus Late Night Slice locations from Monday, February, 17 until Sunday, February, 23.

In addition, there’s also a Vegan version of the “Hot Mikey’s Takeover” pizza available for one day only, Sunday, February, 23, at Mikey’s Late Night Slice located at High and Vine.

Last but not least, making a return from last year is the “Hot Mikey’s Takeover: Ma’s Mac Edition”. This mac and cheese pizza will be available at all Columbus Late Night Slice locations from Monday, February, 24 until Sunday, March, 1.

For every dollar spent on a slice or pie, Hot Chicken Takeover and Mikey’s Late Night Slice will donate a diaper to the Columbus Diaper Bank.