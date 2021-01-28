‘Hot Mikey’s Takeover’ pizza collab returns for 2021 with a virtual twist

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once again, two popular home-grown Columbus eateries are coming together to make some limited-time items for a great cause.

For the 6th year in a row, Hot Chicken Takeover and Mikey’s Late Night Slice are joining forces to help support the Columbus Diaper Bank. This year the eateries are putting a “virtual spin” on the two-week fundraising tradition.

This Valentine’s Day (Sunday, Feb. 14) founders Joe DeLoss and Mikey Sorboro will offer a live stream lesson on how to make a heart-shaped Hot Mikey’s Takeover pizza at home.

In a release, DeLoss and Sorboro explain how they landed on the idea.



“We know a lot of folks will be at home for this Valentine’s Day,” said Deloss, “Whether you’ve got someone to spend it with or you’re single,” added Sorboro, “this will be an unforgettable and unique experience that will bring us all together… kind of like the party we usually throw for this.”



Kits to make the Hot Mikey’s Takeover Pizza at home are on sale now through Thursday, February 11 at www.latenightslice.com/store/vdayhmt. The kits will be available for pick-up at a choice of three Hot Chicken Takeover or Late Night Slice locations.

The announcement also points out how successful this partnership has been in the past, stating, “Since joining forces in 2016, the brands have donated more than a half million diapers to the Columbus Diaper Bank through their annual partnership. The foundation for their collaboration since the beginning, HCT and LNS will donate a diaper to the Columbus Diaper Bank (CDB) for every dollar spent on a slice or pie throughout this upcoming February’s two week run.”

Also, available throughout the month of February, three different versions of their Nashville-style pizza at various locations:

The original Hot Mikey’s Takeover pizza at all Columbus Late Night Slice locations from Saturday, February 13 through Sunday, February 21.

The Ma’s Mac Edition, available from Monday, February 22 through Sunday, February 28th.

A Vegan version of Hot Mikey’s Takeover, available at the 457 N High St. location of Late Night Slice on Monday 2/15, Sunday 2/21, and Sunday 2/28, each day while supplies last.

All three versions will be an option for the Valentine’s Day Pizza Kits.