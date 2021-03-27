Hot Chicken Takeover teams up with Columbus doughnut shops for new sandwiches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus-based chicken restaurant chain has teamed up with local doughnut shops to create three chicken on a doughnut sandwiches.

Hot Chicken Takeover, with five locations in and around Columbus, is teaming up with Buckeye Donuts, Tupelo Doughnuts, and Brewnuts to offer the sandwiches.

At all locations, Hot Chicken Takeover will be offering a boneless chicken breast on a glazed Buckeye Donut and boneless fried chicken on a Tupelo’s maple brittle old-fashioned doughnut. The Crocker Park location is offering a Brewnuts honey-glazed doughnut with the restaurant’s Nashville-style hot chicken, but is only available through Sunday.