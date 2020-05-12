Hot Chicken Takeover reopening Clintonville location May 18

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hot Chicken Takeover announced it will reopen its Clintonville location for pickup and drive-thru orders on Monday, May 18.

The chain is making some menu changes as it gradually opens it locations.

“While our restaurants were temporarily closed, we took advantage of the down time to

reevaluate how our team can better serve our community of customers,” said founder Joe DeLoss. “We’ve restructured our menu to give our customers more choice and flexibility in spending— something that feels very relevant to many of us right now.”

Sides will not be offered a la carte, instead of as part of meals. A thigh-only meal now replaces the ‘dark’ cut on the menu. Vegan options will only be available Monday.

“We’ve been working hard to identify a solution that enables us to better serve our vegan

community,” shared DeLoss. “Serving our Not Chicken one day a week will allow us to prepare

each order in separate oil, eliminating shared fryers and cross contamination.”

The Clintonville restaurant will reopen at regular business hours on May 18, serving

from 11a-9p, seven days a week

The chain’s three other locations will gradually reopen over the coming months.