Hot Chicken Takeover adds Westerville location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The homegrown, wildly popular chicken chain, Hot Chicken Takeover, has finally unveiled its newest location six months after its planned opening.

In a release, the company announced it is now open for business in Westerville, with a restaurant on Polaris Parkway.

The company also revealed that opening the Westerville location, during the time of COVID-19, has not been easy.

“It took a patient landlord, tremendous vendors, and all of your support to see this location through this pandemic,” a release from the Hot Chicken Takeover Team stated.

For now, the days of operation are limited to Tuesday-Sunday, but there are plans to expand the location’s hours and add the company’s first full-service drive-thru.

Hot Chicken Takeover began in 2013 to bring Nashville’s hot chicken to Columbus. There are now four central Ohio locations and one in Cleveland. The company has taken on the mission to hire men and women in need of “supportive employment.”

