Hot & bright day on tap for Columbus Area, heat is on this upcoming week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated late day pop-up, high 90

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 91

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated late storms, high 92

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few pm storms, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday Morning,

It will be a beautiful day on tap as we will quickly burn off fog this morning and give way to mostly sunny skies. We will see a few more afternoon clouds, and can’t rule out an evening pop-up storm, but it will be quite isolated. Highs today will top around 90.

Tonight skies will clear again, and after a full moon this morning early, we will still have a nearly full moon with some shallow fog in spots overnight and lows in the upper 60s close to 70. Monday will be a slightly hotter day with highs pushing to the lower 90s with mainly sunny skies.

Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies early, but clouds will increase a bit through the day with some isolated late day storms possible and highs in the lower 90s again. Rain & storms chances will be slightly increased into Wednesday later with highs again on the hot side in the lower 90s.

We will see even better, if not the best chances of rain and storms on Thursday as a cold front slides and and settles into our area. This will increase humidity, and keep temps near 90 for a highs with scattered storms around. Some of the rain could be heavy at times on Thursday with this slow moving front. Friday the front will be just to our south.

This will keep temps still quite warm in the upper 80s for Friday with a chance of storms remaining as the front will pivot east and kick back north later in the day as a “warm front”. This will mainly just open the door for more humidity and storm chances going into the next weekend with highs still in the upper 80s to close to 90 by Saturday afternoon.

-Dave