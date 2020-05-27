Honor Flight Columbus postpones trips to D.C. due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS, (WCMH) — On May 26, the Honor Flight Columbus Board of Directors decided to postpone 2020 missions out of an abundance of caution, concern, and care for veterans, volunteers, and the community due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honor Flight Columbus mission is to honor America’s senior Veterans with a trip to Washington D.C. to visit the nation’s memorials, help them share their stories, and celebrate and affirm their service and homecoming. These one-day trips to Washington DC are cost-free for the veteran.

“An Honor Flight is a meaningful, heartfelt, and authentic token of gratitude on behalf of grateful Americans for the service of our senior Veterans,” the organization said in a statement. “While we cannot travel during these difficult times, we want our Veterans to know that their service is valued, recognized, and appreciated, and that we look forward to honoring them on a flight soon. Honor Flight Columbus will continue to monitor the situation and keep our communities informed as conditions evolve and allow us to resume flight operations.

We are grateful for the financial support of all donors, grateful Americans, businesses, foundations, schools, communities, guardians, and our 2020 flight sponsors: All Life Foundation, Battelle, Columbus Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) Community Fund, Dublin for Honor Flight, Nationwide, Vance Outdoors, Ragan/McNamara Family, and Westerville for Honor Flight with all of whose support will allow us to execute our mission as soon as it is possible.

Veteran applications and donations will continue to be accepted. Click here to apply, donate, or to learn more about the organization and its mission.